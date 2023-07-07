Understanding: What is GST Compensation Cess and how can it be calculated?

Image Source: INDIA TV/PTI Representational picture of GST Compensation Cess

The government may consider classifying alleged multi-utility vehicles (MUV) or hybrid utility vehicles (both notable Indian classes) as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), regardless of automakers’ terminology. In such cases, a 22% Compensation Cess would be consistently levied if the vehicles have a length greater than 4 meters, an engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc, and a ground clearance of approximately 170mm, as reported by ‘The Hindustan Times’.

In addition to the already implemented GST, certain notified goods are subject to the GST Compensation Cess. This additional cess, also known as the GST Cess, was introduced to compensate manufacturing-heavy states like Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The introduction of GST, being a consumption-based tax, resulted in a decline in revenue for many states, especially those focused on manufacturing.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, a federal body, is scheduled to convene on July 11 to address this issue and clarify the government’s stance, despite manufacturers creating their own definitions for such vehicles.

The Council may also consider reducing tax rates on certain food items, snacks, life-saving medications (such as Dinutuximab, an expensive imported anti-cancer agent), and snacks (including Kachri, chickpea fritters, and pappad).

The GST Compensation Cess is an additional tax levied to compensate these states. It is imposed on specific notified goods, and the revenue generated from it is distributed among these states. This Cess will be collected for an extended period from the date of GST implementation.

The GST Compensation Cess is payable by all taxable sellers of the notified goods. Taxpayers who pay GST compensation are exempt from this Cess. The GST Compensation Cess paid on imported supplies can be used for input credit. However, only the GST Compensation Cess liability can be paid using the credit of paid cess.

Need for Compensation Cess

With the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), states and Union Territories with legislatures had to relinquish control to a GST Council.

Switching from sales tax or value-added tax to GST will lead to a decrease in a state’s overall revenue.

To address this, a pooled GST Compensation Fund was created to cover any revenue shortfalls caused by the transition to the new indirect tax system for five years.

States were promised an annual income growth of 14%, with the financial year 2015-16 serving as the base year for determining compensation under GST law.

Initially, the Compensation Cess was expected to end on June 30, 2022, five years after the introduction of the single tax on July 1, 2017. However, the Indian government extended it until March 31, 2026.

This extension aims to repay the loans borrowed in 2020-21 and 2021-22 to compensate states for the loss of GST revenue.

How to calculate Compensation Cess for the GST?

The cess is calculated based on the transaction value or the selling price of the goods. In addition to the GST taxes (CGST + SGST for intrastate supplies and IGST for interstate supplies), the cess should be assessed.

Goods that are subject to the GST Compensation Cess:

Pan Masala

Tobacco products

Cigarettes

Coal, briquettes, ovoids, and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal, lignite excluding jet and peat.

Aerated waters

Motor vehicles

Also Read | Massive crackdown: Over 4,900 fake GST registrations cancelled, CBIC tightens return filing

Also Read | Over 12,000 fake entities in GST; CBIC plans biometric authentication, tighter return filing

Latest Business News