Union boss suggests that a 6.5% pay raise could put an end to teaching strikes in England

According to the head of the largest education union, ministers in England have the opportunity to prevent potential teachers’ strikes during the autumn term by accepting a recommended salary increase from the independent pay review body for teachers.

On Friday, members of the NEU continued their industrial action. Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the union, stated, “This could stop. What the government must do is publish the independent pay review body recommendations.”

The School Teachers’ Review Body has apparently suggested a 6.5% pay increase for teachers, which is higher than other public sector pay rises, citing concerns over the challenges faced by schools. Although the report was leaked in May, it has not yet been made public.

Ministers’ initial offer of a 4.3% pay increase in March was widely rejected by union members. However, the 6.5% recommendation for 2023-24 exceeds this figure by more than two percentage points.

Bousted emphasized the necessity for adequate funding in order to implement a 6.5% increase, stating, “If it is 6.5%, they must fund schools in order to be able to pay that. And if that were the case, I believe that this would stop, so it is in the government’s hands.”

She expressed her apologies to parents and students who may experience disruptions, clarifying that exemptions have been granted for school trips. However, she stressed the urgent need to remind the government that “this is a profession in crisis” and the attrition of teachers, currently at 9%, is unsustainable.

In the past, ministers have used pay review bodies’ recommendations as justification for withholding inflation-matching raises. The government has now indicated its willingness to reject pay rises recommended by public sector review bodies.

Bousted criticized the government’s potential rejection of the recommendations, stating, “It is just not acceptable” and pointing out that they had previously prided themselves on accepting the pay review body’s recommendations.

During a media round on Friday morning, Robert Halfon, the skills minister, refrained from providing a definitive answer on whether the government would accept the recommendations. He explained that he had not seen the report himself, although it was delivered to the education secretary back in May.

When asked if the government was backtracking on the concept of accepting independent advice on pay, Halfon responded by saying that the prime minister, chancellor, and education secretary would carefully review the report before making a decision. He emphasized that this process was consistent with previous practices.