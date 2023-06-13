Union reports Telus is currently providing 4,000 employees with the option of voluntary severance packages.

Telus, a telecommunications company, has offered a significant number of its unionized employees a voluntary severance package, which is now available to 4,000 members in Canada, according to United Steelworkers (USW), Local 1944. The figure has increased from 2,000 in recent weeks. As per MobileSyrup, Telus has invested heavily in customer service technology and self-serve capabilities to provide customers with more options, which led to the company offering the voluntary severance package program to some members of its team. However, the union disagrees, stating that reputable customer service requires a “local employee”. The union has been lobbying politicians to maintain telecom quality and protect jobs by preventing Telus from offering such packages. The union’s online message suggests that poor workplace systems, inadequate employee training, sales pressurization, onshore union employees’ elimination, and sub-par contractor work quality have already caused mayhem in Telus customer service and that the job cuts will only worsen the situation. The union’s statement concludes that Telus cannot be seen as a positive contributor to Canadian society by “selling out the quality of the services they provide” while pretending to do so due to customer demands. MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for a response but has not yet received one.





