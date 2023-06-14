Universal Credit offers potential for Carer’s Allowance recipients to increase benefits by £250 monthly | Latest in Personal Finance and Finance news.

Carers who are currently claiming Carer’s Allowance are being advised to check whether they would benefit from switching to Universal Credit. Although Carer’s Allowance pays £76.75 per week, those who switch to Universal Credit could receive a much higher sum, and may also be eligible for extra cost of living payments amounting to £600 in total. According to research by TakingCare Personal Alarms, 80% of those claiming Carer’s Allowance believe that their payments are not sufficient to cover their costs.

To qualify for Carer’s Allowance, a person must care for someone for at least 35 hours per week and that person must receive certain benefits. However, full-time students or those studying for more than 21 hours per week, as well as those who earn more than £128 per week, will not be eligible.

People claiming Universal Credit receive a monthly standard allowance payment, as well as additional payments based on their individual circumstances. The current monthly standard allowances are as follows: Single under 25 – £292.11, Single 25 or over – £368.74, Joint claimants both under 25 – £458.51, Joint claimants, one or both 25 or over – £578.82. Carers who provide at least 35 hours of care per week and whose cared-for person receives a health or disability-related benefit may be eligible for an additional payment of £185.86 per month.

Those who claim both Carer’s Allowance and Universal Credit will have their Universal Credit payment reduced by the amount of Carer’s Allowance received. However, a single person aged 25 or over on Universal Credit who qualifies for the extra carer payment would receive an additional £185.86, bringing their total Universal Credit payment to £554.60 per month. If they also claimed Carer’s Allowance, this would add £307 to their payments, but this would be deducted from their Universal Credit amount.

New claimants may want to consider cancelling their Carer’s Allowance in favour of solely claiming Universal Credit, as this would simplify the payment process and result in a higher overall amount. Those already claiming Universal Credit may also be eligible for £600 in cost of living payments, with the final instalment due in spring 2024. People on certain disability benefits will also receive a separate £150 cost of living payment. Meanwhile, pensioners who receive Winter Fuel Payments this year will receive an additional cost of living payment of between £150 and £300.

A person can use an online benefits calculator, such as the one available on the Turn2us website, to find out how much they are entitled to receive. For the latest personal finance news, follow us on Twitter at @ExpressMoney_.





Reference