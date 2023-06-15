Unveiling of Dead Island 2’s Expansion and Roadmap Plans

Yesterday, Deep Silver Dambuster announced the upcoming release of two exciting Dead Island 2 expansions. The first expansion, titled “Haus,” follows a billionaire who prepares for the zompocalypse through a techno-death cult with a sinister blend of gore and debauchery, set to launch in Q4 2023. The second expansion, called “SOLA Festival,” brings LA’s party-goers together for “greenwashing” raves that aim to save the planet, set to launch in Q2 2024.

Additionally, the developers have released a quality of life patch that introduces the Cosplay feature to Dead Island 2, allowing players to change their Slayer’s character skins. The update also includes a few bug fixes. The Til’Dawn Collection has been released for free to celebrate the Cosplay feature, but in order to claim the skins, players must first reach the Cosplay Unlock Point during the “Call the Cavalry” mission after speaking with Emma Jaunt. The developers have also added premium character packs for each Slayer, which include a skin for the designated Slayer and a usable weapon. Players of specific Dead Island 2 editions and the Expansion Pass can access some of the packs for free.

Dead Island 2, which launched in late April after a prolonged development cycle that saw the game change hands twice, has been a success, with two million units sold to date, making it one of parent company Embracer Group’s best performers. Though it’s not a masterpiece, as Francesco De Meo wrote in his review for Wccftech, it’s still an entertaining diversion, with a somewhat linear experience and combat system that grows stale quickly.

