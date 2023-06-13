Upcoming Story Missions in Overwatch 2 Available for Permanent Access at a $15 Charge

The highly anticipated sixth season, Invasion, of Overwatch 2 will be released with a $15 price tag for players. This fee will provide permanent access to the PvE story missions, a move which has invoked criticism from fans on social media. The game developer Blizzard, however, said that the fee includes the Invasion Bundle, which allows players access to unique features including 1,000 Overwatch coins and the Sojourn Legendary Skin.

There is an option for players who want more exclusive content with the Ultimate Invasion Bundle which costs $40. Additionally, it includes 1,000 OW Coins, Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko, and the Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Tier skips.

While some fans have expressed surprise over being charged for PvE story missions, it remains unclear whether there will be temporary free access to the content. This follows the cancellation of the PvE Hero Mode, which Blizzard’s development team said diverted too much time and resources from the actual game. Instead, the team will focus on developing straightforward story missions for the game’s release on August 10.

