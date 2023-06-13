Update on State of Origin for 2023

As Origin II approaches, Queensland Maroons seem to have the edge over NSW, according to rugby league expert Phil Gould. While NSW is still to name its side, Queensland has already been in camp and has begun analyzing game one. This puts NSW at a disadvantage as they will only announce their team a day later and will not get together until Wednesday. Gould explained that the first 24 hours are critical, and Queensland has already gained a crucial advantage.﻿ Meanwhile, Queensland has named Jeremiah Nanai, Moeaki Fotuaika, and Xavier Coates as replacements for injured trio Selwyn Cobbo, Tom Gilbert, and Jai Arrow. Gould believes the team is even stronger than the one that played game one as these new players bring more to the table. The match can be watched live and exclusively on Channel 9 and 9Now. For the best breaking news and exclusive content, subscribe to the Wide World of Sports newsletter.





