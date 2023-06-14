US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard worth $69 billion.

AUS District Judge Edward Davila recently granted the FTC’s request to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily. This move has led to the scheduling of a two-day evidentiary hearing in San Francisco next week to determine whether a preliminary injunction is necessary to last during the administrative review of the case. If implemented, this would block the acquisition, which is worth $69 billion and could benefit the gaming market by introducing more choice and competition. Despite Microsoft’s claims of potential benefits, the FTC argues that this acquisition would give Microsoft’s gaming console Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving other consoles out of the competition. As of now, Microsoft and Activision have to submit their legal arguments opposing a preliminary injunction by June 16, with the FTC’s response due by June 20.

The case highlights the stringent antitrust enforcement approach taken by President Joe Biden’s administration. The EU approved Microsoft’s bid to acquire Call of Duty makers in May, but the British competition authorities blocked the takeover of the game maker in April. Once a decision has been reached, the bar on closing the deal will remain in place for at least five days.

