US stocks stagnate amid speculation of prolonged increase in rates

In a move that surprised markets worldwide, the U.S. Federal Reserve left its benchmark funds rate window unchanged at 5-5.25 percent, halting a 17-month run of rate hikes. While the decision has brought a two-month high for Asian stocks, the Fed has projected expectations of two more 25 basis point rate hikes by the end of 2019, firming bets for future hikes. The dollar also remains steady in the wake of the announcement. The euro had a one-month peak reaching $1.0865, but with the European Central Bank expected to enact its eighth straight rate hike, it is currently priced at $1.0826.
