Uswitch and So Energy introduce a new fixed energy agreement that is less expensive than the July price limit. | Personal Finance | Finance

Uswitch and So Energy have collaborated to launch a new fixed-energy tariff deal for 12 months, which currently costs less than July’s estimated energy price cap. The new, limited deal is exclusively available to new Uswitch customers and existing So Energy customers and will cost £2,047 per year for the average household with typical consumption. This price point is £27 cheaper than the July to October price cap of £2,074.

Wholesale prices for household energy have risen significantly since the beginning of last year, and the absence of new fixed deals for customers has only added to the problem. However, now that wholesale prices have dropped and a lower price cap is imminent, providers are starting to offer fixed energy deals again, albeit mainly for existing customers. Uswitch is optimistic that offering this deal to new customers will encourage other providers to do the same.

Households that have signed up to receive alerts for exclusive deals will be the first to take advantage of this limited-time offer. The deal will then be opened up to all Uswitch customers. Eligible customers can also receive detailed forecasts of their personalised usage and costs to gauge whether the deal is suitable for them. While the deal is exclusive to Uswitch for new customers, existing So Energy customers can access the same fixed deal directly.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said that it was an encouraging sign that competition was returning to the market with this exclusive offer. She explained that customers could “lock in” price certainty for the duration of the fixed deal, making it a wise investment for those who wish to stay within their financial budget. However, it must be noted that a person’s bill will still depend on the amount of energy used.

Customers currently on standard variable tariffs could expect energy costs to change every three months with the Ofgem energy price cap. The current limited-time deal may not be around for long, so it is recommended for customers to keep abreast of all fixed energy deals on offer by registering with Uswitch here.





