Valve unveils Counter-Strike 2, slated for summer release

Counter-Strike 2 is an exciting new release set to launch this summer in America. Powered by the Source 2 engine, which has already impressed with Half-Life: Alyx, this game will be a free upgrade for existing CS:GO players. Limited testing for CS2 is underway, with select players receiving a special notification on CS:GO’s main menu. The developers are touting CS2 as the biggest technical advancement in the history of Counter-Strike, with numerous visual and technical upgrades already implemented and more to come. The announcement follows a leak earlier this month when a recent Nvidia driver update included support for ‘cs2.exe’ and ‘csgo2.exe’.

In a series of videos, Valve has highlighted the key differences between CS2 and CS:GO. The classic maps like Dust 2, Inferno, and Train have received lighting and visual enhancements, resulting in improved reflections on tiles and puddles, as well as better shadows. These upgrades are made possible by the new Source 2 lighting system, which includes a physically based rendering system. Even the oldest maps have been rebuilt from scratch using the Source 2 tools, featuring new assets and physics changes, breathing new life into a beloved game. Community map makers will also have access to these tools, allowing them to experiment with textures and lighting colors to create unique experiences.

Counter-Strike has always been renowned for its precise gunplay and movement mechanics. In CS:GO, the official in-game servers were locked to a tick rate of 64hz, although it could be increased to 128hz on third-party servers, resulting in a smoother competitive experience. However, Counter-Strike 2 introduces a new sub-tick architecture that eliminates the need for a high tick rate. The server now accurately records each player’s actions between ticks, ensuring that the moment you shoot, jump, or peek is accurately reflected. This improvement brings us closer to a truly seamless gameplay experience.

Smoke grenades in CS2 have also received significant upgrades. They now create volumetric 3D fogs that interact with the environment and physical obstructions. Instead of static smoke clouds, the smoke grows naturally to fill spaces, even seeping through broken windows. Gunfire and explosive grenades can manipulate the shape of the smoke cloud, with realistic impacts that clear out the smoke. Additionally, the Source 2 engine enhances the lighting and high-resolution models of your CS:GO inventory items such as weapon skins and stickers. The game also features improved gore, better ragdoll effects, and enhanced UI elements.

How to Gain Access to Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test

Valve has provided information on how players can gain access to the Counter-Strike 2 limited test. Selection is based on factors like Steam profile standing, recent playtime on official servers, ban history, and “trust factor.” If chosen, players will receive a notification on the CS:GO main menu, prompting them to “ENROLL” and begin the download. Once the download is complete, launching CS:GO will provide the option to play the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test. Valve plans to add more players to the limited test over time, so it’s a good idea to check the main menu periodically. It’s important to note that there are no third-party websites or beta testing keys to access CS2’s limited test.

Both CS:GO and CS2 will be accessible to selected players, but they can only play with others on the same version. Counter-Strike 2 players will be matched with fellow CS2 players, and the same goes for CS:GO. Any XP earned during the limited test will carry over to CS:GO, while competitive cooldowns are shared between both versions. It should be noted that accounts with VAC or game bans in CS:GO will not be able to play Counter-Strike 2 on VAC-secured servers.

Counter-Strike 2 is set to release this summer on PC, specifically in the American summer (June-August). So mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting new chapter in the Counter-Strike franchise.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.





Reference