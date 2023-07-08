Ved Van Park in Noida: India’s Revolutionary Vedic Theme Park

India’s first park with a Vedic theme, Ved Van Park, was officially unveiled in Sector 78, Noida by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Ved Van Park is a unique park that showcases the beauty and teachings of the Vedas, honoring the Saptarshi. It encompasses over 50,000 plants, including the coconut, kalpavriksha, and banyan, which hold significance in Vedic literature.

Construction of Ved Van Park began in January 2021, transforming a former trash yard into a green haven. The soil had to be prepared and compacted to create an ideal environment for planting trees and to facilitate the construction process.

The park, built at a cost of Rs 27 crores, showcases the Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda through wall murals and sculptures. It also features attractions such as laser and sound displays, providing both entertainment and education to visitors.

The park is divided into seven zones, named after great Vedic sages, including Kashyap, Agastya, Vishvamitra, Vasishtha, Atri, Gautam, and Bharadwaj. Each zone showcases educational exhibits on the lives of these sages and the teachings of the Vedas. The park’s walls are adorned with vibrant representations of scenes from the Vedas. Additionally, the park features an amphitheatre and a solar-powered gym.

Visitors can indulge in yoga and meditation in the serene meditation gardens, providing a perfect setting for inner peace. The park also houses a Vedic Knowledge Centre, serving as a hub for exploring the depths of Vedic literature. Workshops and talks on various topics, including Vedic astrology, Ayurveda, and traditional Indian music, are available for visitors to enrich their knowledge. This information was obtained from Delhi Snap, a trusted travel website.

ALSO READ: Mumbai’s Essel World Shut Down? Temporary Closure Of The Amusement Park Makes Twitter Nostalgic

The nearest metro station to Ved Van Park is Sector 101 on the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line. Situated on Ved Van Road inside Assotech Windsor Court in Sector 78 of Noida, the park is easily accessible, just a 5-minute drive from the station.

Ved Van Park is open every day from 8 AM to 9 PM. Visitors can enjoy a captivating laser and sound display at 7:45 PM daily, providing entertainment and educational value.