Verifying the Accuracy of Chris Christie’s Presidential Declaration

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie launched his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination with a town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 6, where he made remarks that needed some fact-checking. In particular, he made false or misleading claims about former President Donald Trump, his main Republican front-runner. Christie accused Trump of not fulfilling his campaign promise to construct a wall all across the Mexican border, but Trump only promised to build a 1,000-mile wall along the border. Christie also blamed Trump for rampant illegal immigration, claiming he never changed any immigration law, but Trump instituted numerous executive policies that transformed the immigration system and reduced the number of illegal crossings.

Moreover, Christie gave the false impression that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was made available to US residents first because of the US free-market system, but the vaccine was launched in the US, Canada, and the European Union at about the same time in December 2020. Furthermore, he repeated the misleading claim that Barack Obama provided only “blankets” and “human rights aid,” when Russia invaded regions of Ukraine in 2014, whereas Obama’s administration also offered Ukraine nonlethal military aid, including training, vehicles and radar equipment.

Finally, Christie stated that Trump did not hold any impromptu town halls in New Hampshire during the 2016 campaign cycle, which is false, as Trump did host a few events where he appeared to randomly select audience members who could ask him questions. It is clear that while Christie’s assertions about Trump may have garnered applause during his town hall, they were not entirely accurate, and it is important to fact-check claims made by political candidates so that voters can make informed decisions when casting their ballots.





Reference