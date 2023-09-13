Veteran actor Birbal Khosla Dies at age of 84

Image Source : TWITTER Veteran actor Birbal Khosla

Veteran actor Birbal Khosla aka Satinder Kumar Khosla who is known for his perfect comedy timing in many of his films has passed away at the age of 84. The reason for his death is yet to be revealed. Birbal Khosla was born on October 28, 1938, in Gurdaspur, Punjab. His father put him in charge of the family business “Khosla Printing Press” but soon realized his son was not cut out to sit behind a desk and reassigned him to travel around taking and delivering orders.

Birbal Khosla made his debut in Bollywood in the 1966 film Do Bandhan. He showcased his acting chops in the 1967 movie Upkar. The comedian then showed his acting prowess in Charlie Chaplin, Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti, and Sholay. He had excellent comic timing and made the audience enjoy his films effortlessly.

He also featured in other projects including Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Kranti, Anurodh, Anjaam, Fir Kabhi, Sadma, and Dil among others. His acting in Boond Jo Ban Gayi made people notice his acting skills and gained recognition in the film industry. Not only in Bollywood, but he also acted in Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi films as well. He acted in around 500 movies to date.

