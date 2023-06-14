Viacom18 Sports’ CEO reports a more than 20% decrease in IPL advertising expenditures

Viacom18 Sports’ CEO, Anil Jayaraj, has revealed that advertising spending on the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decreased by 20% this year compared to last, which is attributed to the absence of certain categories such as cryptocurrency, edtech, and betting. Additionally, the drop in IPL TV viewership from last year has had a lag effect on advertisement revenue. Linear TV has been more affected by the absence of new-age advertisers, compared to digital advertising which remains insulated due to affordable ticket sizes and the ability to target audiences more easily. Viacom18 Sports paid 23,758 crore rupees to acquire the IPL digital rights for five years until 2027, and Jayaraj stated that they have met their revenue and viewership targets. The overall revenue mix for the IPL has changed this year, with digital advertising seeing a manifold jump in revenue and accounting for a larger share than TV. Jayaraj is confident that the IPL will rebound strongly next year, with new-age advertisers returning and viewership growth continuing. The IPL will continue to remain free due to the success it has achieved this year, and Jayaraj believes that the ad-led model remains the best monetisation route in the country due to the growth seen in the digital viewer base.





Reference