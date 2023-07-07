Video shows Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh playfully ‘tapping’ Edward ‘on the knee like misbehaving child’

Body language expert Judi James recently analyzed footage and images of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, to gain insights into their relationship. According to James, the couple exemplifies a complementary partnership, in which their different personalities blend harmoniously to provide each other with the perfect behavioral support. Edward, the youngest child in the family and a former performer, finds in Sophie his ideal audience of one. Together, they exude playfulness and genuine enjoyment of each other’s company.

During public appearances, Edward and Sophie often engage in animated conversations, working as a strong team. Their gestures and interactions reflect their mutual delight in entertaining each other, such as when Edward playfully waves at nobody and Sophie playfully taps him on the hand or knee like a mischievous child. James believes that Sophie’s influence has brought out a sweeter and more down-to-earth side of Edward’s personality. Previously perceived as possibly arrogant, Edward now appears good-natured and modest.

James also examined various images from the couple’s marriage, highlighting Sophie’s supportive poses, which demonstrate their comfortable and successful partnership. Their consistent eye contact, even while walking side by side, allows for non-verbal gestures of support, appreciation, and affection. In one image, Sophie is seen beaming with joy as Edward delivers a speech, clearly showing her unwavering support. Another photo captures Sophie’s infectious laughter, elicited by Edward’s playful behavior.

Throughout the years, Edward and Sophie have continued to engage in deep conversations and maintain close physical proximity, visibly relishing each other’s presence. These interactions make Edward appear boyish and bashful, while Sophie’s attentive and approving signals boost his ego.





