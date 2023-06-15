VIDEO: Witness the Incredible “iPhone” Illusions of Magician on America’s Got Talent

Trigg Watson, a former tech industry employee turned full-time magician, wowed the audience and judges of America’s Got Talent with his incredible iPhone illusions. Using his combination of tech knowledge and magical skills, Watson transformed the iPhone screen into something never seen before. He began his act by stating how phones allow us to experience other people’s lives through a screen, and he then proceeded to pull a scarf out of a video and hold it in his hand, much to the amazement of the judges and audience. Watson continued to interact with various videos, freezing and manipulating them, including removing and swapping glasses worn by the judges.

While such capabilities are currently impossible, the mobile industry has seen attempts at 3D images on handsets without the use of special glasses, which made some users feel nauseous and dizzy. It remains to be seen what new technology will emerge in the future. Watson’s act is an incredible display of the potential for combining technology and magic. It’s no wonder he passed through to the next round of the competition.





