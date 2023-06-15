Vodafone and Three £15 billion Mobile Merger Sparks Concerns of Price Hikes | City & Business | Finance

The proposed mega-merger that would cost £15 billion of Vodafone and Three, two of the largest mobile giants, has raised concerns about the potential price hikes that may come with the deal. The Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Group, Three’s owner, confirmed the deal with Vodafone yesterday, creating the largest mobile firm in the UK with 27 million customers and a workforce of more than 11,500. Vodafone’s CEO, Margherita Della Valle, stated that the merger would bring huge benefits to customers, enhance competition, and boost the economy. The combined customer base of Vodafone and Three would exceed that of Virgin Media O2, which has 24 million customers, and EE, which serves 20 million customers. The two companies have also pledged to invest £11 billion in the UK over the next decade to build one of Europe’s largest 5G networks.

Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone would own 51% and CK Hutchison would own the rest, with a buyout option for Vodafone three years on from the deal, provided the company is worth at least £16.5 billion. The magnitude of the deal is expected to trigger a comprehensive inquiry by the Competition and Markets Authority. Ernest Doku, a telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, warned that most mergers would lead to reduced competition and, consequently, increased prices.

Rocio Concha, from the consumer group Which?, cautioned that shrinking the number of providers from four to three increases the risk of reducing choices for customers, which would lead to higher prices and lower-quality services. Gail Cartmail, from the union Unite, raised concerns about the deal, stating that it will provide a company with strong links to the Chinese government with a more central role in the UK’s telecommunications infrastructure. “This would pave the way for increased bills and job losses… Unite is organizing an all-party coalition to call for the government to intervene and stop this,” she said. Earlier this year, Vodafone announced that it would slash 11,000 jobs in the next three years.





