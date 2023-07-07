Voice Actors for Video Games Speak Out Against AI Deepfakes Using Their Voices to Create NSFW Mods

Video game voice actors are taking a stand on social media to combat the use of artificial intelligence tools that are being used to manipulate their performances in explicit mods for games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

GamesRadar reported last week the emergence of ElevenLabs, an artificial intelligence tool that is being utilized in these mods. The response to this issue is still ongoing. Robbie92, a Twitter user who highlighted the affected voice actors, expresses concern over the actors being “abused by the modding communities” through the use of AI voice cloning to create and distribute non-consensual deepfake pornography.

With the rise of AI voice cloning, voice actors are being abused by the modding communities. As a member of the Skyrim modding scene, I am deeply concerned at the practice of using AI voice cloning to create and distribute non-consensual deepfake pornographic content. pic.twitter.com/ySUFqrtjH0 — Robbie (@Robbie92_) July 1, 2023

In April, Nexus Mods, a popular modding website, announced that “AI-generated mod content is not against our rules,” which means that the creators of these mods are not violating the website’s code of conduct. However, the voice actors affected by this issue condemn the use of artificial intelligence to replicate their voices in explicit situations.

April Stewart, who has worked on games such as Skyrim, Dishonored, BioShock Infinite, and Destiny 2, expressed gratitude towards those fighting against this misuse of their voices, stating that their efforts have been invaluable in addressing this reprehensible and degrading practice.

Ryan Laughton, known for his roles in Hitman 2, Overkill’s The Walking Dead, and Return of the Obra Dinn, strongly denounced the use of AI voice cloning in a tweet, calling it disturbing and expressing his non-consent for the replication of his voice in any form.

Despite multiple emails sent by Robbie92 and others, Bethesda, the company behind Skyrim, has yet to make an official statement regarding the controversy surrounding voice cloning.

