Volkswagen Reduces Model Variety and Consolidates Production to Achieve Cost Savings

Volkswagen (VW) is making a strategic move towards optimising production efficiency, CFO Arno Antlitz announced on LinkedIn recently. As part of this plan, vehicle production for VW, Seat, Cupra, Skoda, and the commercial vehicles business will be closely aligned to enhance operational efficiency. According to Antlitz, such optimisation is crucial to VW’s goal of manufacturing a €25,000 entry-level electric vehicle in Spain successfully.

Furthermore, VW will consolidate production across additional brands, such as its primary Wolfsburg plant, lowering capacity and expenses in the process. The factory had previously been set to build one million cars.

The transition to electric vehicles means that fewer workers will be required, allowing VW to reduce some production shifts or potentially eliminate them entirely. However, the firm has no immediate plans to reduce employment, with significant retirements anticipated in the coming years to facilitate job reduction.

These decisions are critical as VW shifts its focus to electric vehicles amidst rising competition in China, its largest market. The firm’s five-year spending plan has soared to €180bn, with significant investments in software, electric vehicles, and reversing its market share decline in China. VW Group is set to present fresh financial goals and an updated corporate strategy at a capital markets day slated for June 21.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report