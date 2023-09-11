VW created a one-off performance-oriented ID.7 for Swiss enthusiast event

The Golf R is Volkswagen’s current performance halo car, but the move to electrification opens the door for the automaker to explore a range of other options. Its ID-branded EVs come in all shapes and sizes, from hatchback to minibus, and the compact packaging that comes with electric motors may make it somewhat easier to come up with quick people haulers. The automaker’s latest concept shows how a sedate electric sedan goes from mild to wild without much hassle, though we might not see anything like it on sale.

The ID.X Performance is based on VW’s ID.7 electric sedan but brings a range of power and handling upgrades along with aggressive appearance changes. The car gets carbon fiber front and rear diffusers and 20-inch wheels. VW said its engineers reworked the ID.7’s suspension configuration, adjusting the toe and lowering the car by almost 2.5 inches. A prominent carbon wing caps off the rear deck lid.

VW installed a dual-motor drive system with 551 horsepower and a temporary boost function. The automaker said the synchronous front motor and asynchronous rear motor provide low drag losses and short-term power overload that make it ideal for the boost feature. The driver controls the system using the gauge cluster display screen. The car can charge at up to 200 kW.

Though many concept cars are intended for production, this one will likely be yet another VW enthusiast tease that doesn’t go anywhere. The automaker often builds one-offs for fan events, and this car was built for an ID Driver’s Club event in Locarno, Switzerland. The brand has previously shown off other hot EV concepts at the event and has been known to do similar vehicles at other enthusiast shows.

Volkswagen is nearing the release of the ID.7 and recently opened orders for the car in Germany. The automaker is also preparing to roll out the ID. Buzz, its striking vintage van lookalike, here in the States next year.

