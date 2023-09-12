VW’s ID.X Performance is its take on a 551-hp four-door EV

Article content
Volkswagen is following up its recently revealed ID.GTI EV concept car with another electrified performance whip, this one riffing on the existing ID.7 electric sedan and debuting on a lake in Switzerland. With a 551-hp dual-motor setup, the ID.X Performance is nearly twice as powerful as the current 282-hp ID.7, which debuted earlier this year with a single motor in the rear.
Inside, the added motor and AWD status warrants an additional screen, too, used to control the rear-axle differential lock. Designers chose to highlight the athletic nature of the sedan in the interior, with red accents along the dash, steering wheel, doors, and on the carbon-fibre bucket seats.
The sedan’s external sporty vibes come from tinted taillight clusters and flared wheel arches housing 10-spoke, 20-inch bronze wheels with 265-section racing tires. The whole car has also been lowered by 2.3 inches and fitted with a performance suspension to complement the aerodynamic mods like the large wing on the trunk lid, and front splitter and a rear diffuser made from carbon fibre.
The German automaker pulled the covers off the ID.X Performance at the EV-enthusiast-oriented ID. Treffen event in Locarno, Switzerland in early September. It’s expected that Volkswagen will eventually get to an actual dual-motor version of the ID.7, but as to how much, if any, of this concept will find its way through to that design remains to be seen.
We don’t yet get the Volkswagen ID.7 on our shores, here, but check out the latest VW ID.4’s specs via our online shopping tool.
