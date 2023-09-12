Waqar Younis calls Virat Kohli ‘crazy man’, says VK will break records ‘a lot more than anybody can think’

Waqar Younis confidently proclaimed that Virat Kohli’s journey to break records is far from over. According to the former Pakistani cricket captain, Kohli is on track to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the number of ODI centuries. His words come after Kohli delivered a masterclass against Pakistan, contributing to India’s highest ODI total against their neighbours.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Hasibur Rahaman is a passionate sports journalist. He covers everything from cricket to field hockey, delivering up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis of sporting events, both within India and on the international stage.