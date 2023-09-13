Watch all of Apple’s Wonderlust videos right here

It was a big day for Apple on Tuesday as it unveiled new iPhones and Apple Watches while also offering an update on its efforts to become a greener company.

Continuing a trend that started during the pandemic when companies stepped away from holding large in-person gatherings, Apple’s Wonderlust event took the form of a slickly presented 83-minute video live streamed on Tuesday morning PT.

Then, later in the day, the tech giant dropped a number of much shorter videos on its YouTube channel offering a closer look at the new products and other news.

We’ve gathered together all eight of the videos for you to peruse at your leisure.

First up is a guided tour of all four of the new iPhones that landed on Tuesday: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Run time: 8 minutes 31 seconds

Next we have a short and sweet ad for the new iPhone 15.

Run time: 48 seconds

In the video below, Apple goes in depth with the new iPhone 15 Pro, insisting that a “titanium gaming powerhouse movie camera phone” is now a thing.

Run time: 4 minutes

With the help of Olivia Rodrigo, Apple creates a short music video shot with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Run time: 39 seconds

The Apple Watch Series 9 also landed on Tuesday. Check it out in the video below. The company also released the pricier, larger, more robust Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Run time: 1 minute 11 seconds

Apple ties together the iPhone and Apple Watch in a segment highlighting how health alerts from sensors on the Apple Watch helped some people to “have a birthday they thought they’d never have.”

Run time: 4 minutes 7 seconds

They’re not new, but Apple also added a video featuring the AirPods Pro Gen 2, which have been updated with USB‑C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and the ability to do lossless audio wirelessly, though for now only when paired with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Run time: 58 seconds

Finally, Apple took some time to let everyone know what it’s doing to ease its impact on the environment. The occasionally amusing skit sees Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team offering “Mother Nature” a status report.

Run time: 5 minutes 26 seconds

If you’re keen to watch the entirety of Apple’s event on Tuesday, then just hit play on the video below.

