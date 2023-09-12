Watch the iPhone 15 event livestream here

Apple’s gearing up for its second event of the year, happening today, under the name Wonderlust. Excitement is building as we look forward to the new iPhone 15 series, the latest Apple Watch series, and Mac computers. We can’t wait to see which rumors pan out and which ones fizzle, and naturally, we’re eager to witness the full unveiling of the iPhone 15 series in all its glory. If you’re excited to check out what Apple’s got in store and be among the first to see the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max or the new Apple Watch 9 Series, you might be wondering how and when to tune into the Wonderlust event. Well, you’re in the right spot. In the following paragraphs, we’ll share the available options for livestreaming Apple’s second event in 2023.

How and when to watch the Apple event online?

The event will be streamed live from Apple Park, and you can find the live stream embedded above, at the top of this article. You can also catch it on the official Apple Events page or on the Apple TV app, which is accessible on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. The event streaming on YouTube and Apple’s website is free, so all you really need is a stable internet connection and some free time to enjoy the event from wherever you are.

Apple’s “Wonderlust” event kicks off on Tuesday, September 12th, at 10 AM PT. So, if you are in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, or any other place in the Pacific Time zone you will have plenty of time to sleep, get a cup of coffee, or why not even have some work done until the event starts. If you’re in a different time zone, take a look at the table below to find out the precise start time for the event in your location.

If, by chance, you missed the event, you’ll have the opportunity to do so after the event on Apple’s official website and YouTube channel. The company typically archives almost all its past events from recent years. Enjoy!