We now have confirmation: Henry Cavill’s Superman will appear in The Flash, to the delight of his loyal fan base | Entertainment news in Films.

Caution: Spoilers ahead for The Flash. Last year, rumors circulated that Henry Cavill had filmed a brief appearance in The Flash, and Warner Bros was undecided about whether or not to include it in the final cut. It must be noted that the Superman actor made a cameo in the end credits of Black Adam before being axed by new DC Studios chief James Gunn, who plans to introduce a new Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled for release in 2025. Despite this, The Flash is a DCEU film, and Cavill’s return was not completely off the table. Finally, the movie has arrived in UK theaters, and we have an answer. READ MORE: The Flash Spoiler Review – DC Multiverse Mayhem is a Wild Trip with Epic Cameos

Does Henry Cavill’s Superman appear in The Flash? The answer is both yes and no. Although the star’s cameo has been cut, his Man of Steel is still a part of the film. At the outset, he is glimpsed flying around on a TV news report, as seen from the back, unable to assist Batman owing to his busy schedule. Later in the film, as Barry travels back in time, CGI renderings from his past are visible. This includes a close-up of a resurrected topless Superman portrayed by Cavill, who was also featured in the Justice League’s events.

While this marks the end of the Snyderverse Man of Steel, there are a variety of classic Superman cameo appearances. Furthermore, it is likely that Gunn will create a multiverse film in the DCU’s future, thus we don’t think this is the last we’ve seen of Cavill’s Kal-El. The Flash is currently available in UK cinemas.





