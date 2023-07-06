Wearing a Fake Engagement Ring to Shield Myself from Bar Harassment

A jeweller has revealed that more women are opting to wear £60 fake engagement rings as a way to fend off flirtatious men. Mike Cooke, CEO and founder of Sterling Forever, explained that this trend was very uncommon just five years ago. These fake rings are made from cheaper metals like brass and sterling silver and do not contain real diamonds, making them a more affordable option compared to the average engagement ring which costs around £6,300. Cooke also mentioned that customers used to discreetly inquire about purchasing fake rings, but now many women openly discuss their motivations for wearing them.

Australian model Mikaela Testa is among the women who have chosen to wear fake engagement rings. She shared with her 2.3 million followers that she and her friends often face harassment from men when they go out to bars or nightclubs. To combat this, they purchased fake engagement rings. Testa explained, “Because men respect other men way more, if you’re engaged to another man, they’re just gonna leave you alone, no drama.”

Cooke revealed that the demand for fake engagement rings is surprisingly high. He shared the story of a woman who frequently traveled for work and was constantly being hit on by men, even though she wasn’t single or engaged. She wanted a way to deter unwanted attention, so she turned to an engagement ring. According to Cooke, many women have come to them looking for fake engagement rings as a conversation stopper.

The rings are adorned with cubic zirconia stones, which closely resemble natural diamonds but are much more affordable. Cooke also noted that while conventional engagement rings are still the most popular choice, more couples are opting for fake rings due to their lower cost and quality. He explained, “There are a lot of historic rules about getting engaged, but a lot of that has gone out of the window now. People focus more on the ring’s appearance, and unless you’re an expert, you can’t tell the difference.”

Despite the growing demand, major retailers have shown no interest in selling fake engagement rings. Cooke has chosen to exclusively advertise them on his website, where they have been flying off the shelves. He believes that there is still snobbery in the industry and that jewelers who fail to adapt may face difficulties in the future.





