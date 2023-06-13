Weekend Box Office Sees Transformers Triumph, Spider-Man Stays Strong

Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: spider-man: across the spider-verse, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Weekend Box Office

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts dominated the Weekend Box Office over the second week of Across The Spider-Verse. But, a close analysis of the numbers shows otherwise.

The latest iteration of the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, topped the weekend box office with an impressive $60.5 million in earnings. However, this amount includes the revenue generated from special fan screenings held on Wednesday. Moreover, some of those screenings were held on premium large-format (PLF) screens like IMAX, with higher ticket prices. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, on the other hand, performed strongly with an excellent hold, raking in $55.4 million in its second week. If we remove the $8.8 million earned from the Wednesday/Thursday night screenings, Spider-Verse actually won the weekend and even surpassed Transformers on Saturday and Sunday. So, who’s the real champion?

Transformers Reigns Supreme

The third spot at the box office was claimed by The Little Mermaid with another $22.7 million in earnings. The film has been performing well in the US and is expected to cross $250 million by the end of the week. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues to perform strongly, earning $7 million this weekend and raking in over $335 million domestically. The film stands next to Mario Bros. as the highest-earning movie of the year worldwide. With such massive earnings from superhero movies, it’s time to put the superhero fatigue argument to rest. The fifth spot this weekend was claimed by horror flick The Boogeyman with $6.9 million in earnings.

The top five earners at the box office this weekend (June 9th) are:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $60.5 million Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – $55.4 million The Little Mermaid – $22.7 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $7 million The Boogeyman – $6.9 million

Next week, the box office will see some changes with the release of two highly anticipated movies, Elemental by Disney/Pixar and The Flash by Warner Bros. While The Flash is expected to win the weekend, it’s questionable how it will perform due to the low tracking numbers. We predict it to open to $82 million. Transformers, expectedly, will see a drop in revenue and may slide all the way to third or fourth place. Spider-Verse is anticipated to perform well, securing the second spot, with Elemental rounding up our top three – though calling it a “win” for Disney would be presumptuous.

