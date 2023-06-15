Wellness Expert Says Alleviating Stomach Bloating Requires Minimal Effort

Bloating can pose a challenging and frustrating situation, said wellness expert and personal trainer Rachael Sacerdoti. But with a little effort and awareness, alleviating symptoms is possible. To feel much better, Rachel suggested her BTB-15 workout, known to boost blood flow and digestion, thereby reducing bloating.

Each exercise in the BTB-15 workout has been picked for its unique ability to gently massage and stretch the internal organs, making it an ideal activity to perform after a meal or whenever bloating strikes.

In addition to gut-friendly exercises, Rachel encourages being mindful of food intake. Certain foods like dairy, wheat, and beans can trigger bloating. Therefore, it is beneficial to note meals that do not sit well with your system, be mindful of eating speed and finding stress relief activities.

Furthermore, staying well-hydrated and drinking plenty of water plays a crucial role in reducing bloating by flushing out excess salt and toxins from the body.

According to the NHS, consistently feeling bloated may signal the presence of a lot of gas in your gut, and it is essential to book a doctor’s appointment to rule out any serious conditions.

Rachel’s designed BTB-15 workout is for slow and steady movements and includes a 10-minute low-intensity steady-state activity followed by 10 Roll Downs, 10 Cat-Cow, 20 Side Twists, 20 Dead Bugs, 20 Kegels, and a Child’s Pose to round it off.

Rachel Sacerdoti, the founder of It’s So Simple, reminds us that practicing mindful eating techniques, exercise, and hydration can bring relief to bloating symptoms.





