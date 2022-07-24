We’ve got more clues for the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

By Hemalata Nehete
While some questions have been answered about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – the launch date is set for August 10, for example – there’s still plenty that we don’t know, including how much these phones are likely to cost.

Retailer listings published ahead of time and picked up by GSMArena (opens in new tab) show prices for these two phones that are marginally higher than the ones we saw for their predecessors last year. The difference isn’t great but it is there.

