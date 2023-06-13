What is the setting of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

With Ubisoft Forward 2023 shedding more light on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, fans are curious to know about the game’s timeline. While we knew that it was set around the time of the movies, the specifics remained unclear. Thankfully, Ubisoft confirmed during E3 2023 that the game is set during the events of the second Avatar movie, Avatar: The Way of Water. The story begins in 2138, where the protagonist is kidnapped by the Resources Development Administration (RDA) and later saved by their teacher in 2154, who puts them into cryosleep. The game then transports players 15 years later to 2169, at the same time as Avatar: The Way of Water, where the player’s mission is to defend their homeland from the returning RDA, culminating in the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Knowing when and where the game takes place offers fans a fuller understanding of Pandora’s timeline and lore. With the game set in a never-before-seen region of Pandora known as the Western Frontier, the upcoming title promises to be imaginative and memorable. As one of the most highly anticipated single-player games of 2023, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora prepares to transport us to the heart of James Cameron’s magical world.