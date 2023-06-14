What we know about Janhvi Kapoor’s intriguing role in Devara

Jr. NTR, a prominent superstar in South Indian cinema, has gained immense global recognition after his movie RRR’s song “Naatu Naatu” won an Oscar. The actor has a considerable fan following in India. Recently, he revealed the name of his forthcoming movie, which was previously known as NTR30. The movie, which is called Devara, will have Jr. NTR in the lead role. The much-awaited movie is being directed by Koratala Siva, and Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female protagonist.

The most recent reports indicate that Janhvi Kapoor will be playing an essential and unique role that contributes to the film’s plot. Initially, it was believed that Janhvi would play the role of a RAW agent who assists in capturing Jr. NTR for the project. However, rumors suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will play the stepdaughter of Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist in the movie.

The shooting of the movie is progressing quickly, and many action scenes have already been shot. Koratala Siva has reportedly planned the schedule of this much-awaited action entertainer with a coastal setting as the backdrop, catering to a large pan-Indian audience.

According to recent sources, Thaarak Ponnappa, who is famous for his role in KGF, has also been included in the Devara cast. He has already completed some of his filming for the upcoming schedule and will be joining the sets soon.