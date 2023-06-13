WhatsApp rolls out six fresh sticker packs for both iOS and Android devices

The widely-used messaging app, WhatsApp, has released six new sticker packs on its sticker store for both iOS and Android users. According to Mashable, the update was initially reported by WABetaInfo, a website that offers regular updates for WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo stated that the sticker packs are already available on the WhatsApp store. Users can access them by opening any chat, tapping on the sticker button, and finding the ‘more’ icon. If the new stickers are not immediately visible in the store, they will appear after 30 minutes.

The newly-released sticker packs on WhatsApp include egg and chup, realistic rabbit, betakkuma 2, square cheese’s daily life, woman cactus, and an adorable but burdensome pigeon named eagle. These stickers are guaranteed to add more fun and liveliness to chats.

In other updates, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature called ‘review,’ which would allow users to preview their voice notes or messages before sending them. This feature is still in development and will be available soon for both iOS and Android users.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has incorporated a new function into the app that helps users find vaccination centers in their vicinity. This feature, called ‘Covid-19 vaccination center,’ is available under its MyGov chatbot. (ANI)