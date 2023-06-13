When to Seek Medical Attention for Night Sweats: Possible Underlying Conditions.

As we all know, sweating is a natural process that helps the body regulate its temperature by removing salt-based fluids from sweat glands. This is why we tend to sweat more during hot weather or when we are physically active.

However, night sweats can be a cause for concern, especially if they are persistent. Andrea Strand, a sleep expert from Eachnight Mattresses, spoke with Express.co.uk to shed some light on why people experience night sweats and how to prevent and treat them.

According to Strand, there are mainly two reasons why people experience night sweats. The first is due to environmental factors like heavy blankets or warm pyjamas. These can cause excessive sweating during sleep, leading to waking up in the middle of the night feeling drenched. The second reason is due to underlying medical issues.

So, when should you seek medical help for night sweats? “If your night sweats get to the point that you begin to experience daytime fatigue as a result of lost sleep from sweating, it’s time to see a doctor. If you have been sweating consistently for two weeks or more with no signs of it getting better, that’s also when you should consider seeking professional help,” advises Strand.

Medical causes of night sweats

According to the Mayo Clinic, some medical causes of night sweats can include alcohol and/or substance use disorder, anxiety disorders, autoimmune disorders, endocarditis, HIV/AIDS, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, hyperthyroidism, leukemia, myelofibrosis, sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnoea, stroke, and tuberculosis.

It is important to work with your doctor or healthcare professional to get an accurate diagnosis.

Preventing night sweats

If night sweats are not linked to a medical condition, there are ways to help prevent them. “Avoid eating a large meal at least two to three hours before sleeping,” recommends Strand. This will allow your digestive system to rest while you sleep. Also, avoid spicy foods and caffeine at night, as caffeine can raise your heart rate and blood pressure, leading to excessive sweating.

Furthermore, controlling your stress levels through activities like yoga and meditation can go a long way in reducing hormonal imbalances that cause sweating. Seek professional help if your stress persists.