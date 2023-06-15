Which is More Effective: Consuming Protein through Eating or Drinking?

Protein is vital for our body as it is one of the key macronutrients that our body requires. It is present in almost every part of our body, including our skin, muscles, hormones, enzymes, bones, and blood. However, unlike carbohydrates and fat, our body cannot store protein. Most people in India are vegetarians, and it becomes challenging to get enough protein in their daily diets. So, the question arises – should you eat your protein or drink it?

The recommended daily amount of protein for an adult is 0.8-1 gram per kg of weight, depending on the level of physical activity. For instance, a 65kg adult would need between 52-65 grams of protein daily. Non-vegetarians usually fulfill this requirement as their diet has complete proteins containing all nine amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

Deepti Jain, a nutritionist at Chicnutrix, helps you understand the right way to consume your protein.

Natural Sources of Protein

For vegetarians, dairy products, tofu, quinoa, or food combinations such as dal chawal, hummus & pita bread are complete proteins. “While protein powders/shakes have added vitamins and minerals, consuming protein through natural resources provides natural vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber while ensuring satiety and fullness from a meal. It takes around 20-30 minutes of chewing for our brains to signal that we are full. Therefore, only protein shakes will not give you the feeling of being full as they are consumed quickly,” adds Jain.

Why Should You Eat Your Protein?

Eating your protein also avoids potential side effects of protein shakes, such as nausea, headaches, and bloating. Therefore, it is essential to choose protein powders from a brand that will not cause severe issues and ensure no negative side effects when combined with certain medications. Jain emphasizes, “Individuals who use protein shakes as a meal replacement for weight loss are on a slippery slope because depending only on meal-replacement drinks is not the wisest option. As soon as you start eating normally, all gains or results will be lost. Therefore, it is better to stick to a healthy balanced diet where you consume everything in moderation.”

Are Protein Shakes Bad?

However, this does not mean that protein powders do not have their place. “Protein powders are supplements and not meant to replace regular meals. For those who work out rigorously or are professional bodybuilders or athletes, their daily protein intake can rise to 1.6-2.2 grams of protein per kg of weight. Protein supplements can be beneficial as they need a much higher protein intake than the average individual, and it is not always easy to consume that amount of food that would cover your daily requirement. Often our diet is not well-planned, so we end up not consuming enough protein, and that is when supplements come to the rescue. However, note that supplements should be consumed only after consulting an expert if you have kidney or liver problems, have high uric acid, or certain heart conditions,” concludes Jain.