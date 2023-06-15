Why Do People in Mizoram Celebrate YMA Day, and What Does it Represent?

YMA Day is an annual celebration that stands for Young Mizo Association. Founded on June 15, 1935, it is headquartered in Aizawl, Assam and represents the ethnic Mizo people. The organization was created by Christian missionaries who aimed to preserve the native culture of the Mizo people before leaving India. Today, it is the largest NGO for the Mizo tribes and holds significant importance in Mizo culture.

YMA was registered with the Indian Societies Registration Act as a non-profit, secular NGO of the Mizo people on May 14, 1977. Its headquarters is situated in Aizawl, with five additional sub-headquarters, 805 branches, and five affiliated groups. YMA branches administer over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland, making it an important organization throughout the region.

YMA’s activities go beyond preserving Mizo heritage and culture. The organization conducts skill development programs for Mizo youth, runs adult education centers throughout Mizoram, conducts annual tree plantation drives in June, builds homes for poor village folk, runs over 250 libraries, constructs public urinals and latrines throughout Mizoram, and conducts sports programs and various social and cultural activities. YMA’s campaign against alcohol and drug abuse is commendable. The organization has been publishing a monthly journal in the Mizo language called “YMA Chanchinbu” since October 1973.

Among the important social services offered by YMA is helping relatives of the dead. Members of the organization normally spend a minimum of three days and nights with the relatives of the dead, digging graves according to Mizo customs and ensuring that the burial is carried out properly.

During last month’s violence between majority and minority communities in Manipur, many displaced Manipuri natives took shelter in Mizoram. YMA sprang into action, providing financial aid of 5 Lakh to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo tribe living in Manipur amidst the violent clashes. This is a testament to YMA’s commitment to assisting communities in need and preserving the rich culture of the Mizo people.