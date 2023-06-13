Why do we endure the unhappiness caused by exam season? | Zoe Williams

In September of 2013, I truly believed that I was a genius. Through some miracle of family planning, I had managed to have two children, with the first being born in September and the second in August. This meant that despite being born almost two years apart, they were in adjacent school years, and I had saved two whole years of expensive childcare. Back then, childcare was more costly than my mortgage, but this was before Liz Truss took charge of childcare costs and before she wreaked havoc on everyone’s mortgage. This miraculous occurrence proved that I was a genius on the level of an ovary.

However, I didn’t fully consider the consequences of this feat when my children reached the meaningful-exam stage of their lives, which they haven’t yet, but I’m currently observing other families. For any household, GCSE and A-level events are odd because it’s the first time the child’s day has the highest stakes. You can pretend that this is true for the preceding decade, but it’s not—now, this is real. Regardless of your job, lives could be hanging off of your child’s performance. But even with this high level of pressure, it’s unlikely that you’ll come anywhere near the singular tightrope of the exam. In this atomized space, you can’t ask for help, can’t take more time, and will be judged solely on the outcome. You’ll be judged until the point you achieve something else, if you ever do.

The standard in the nuclear family industrial complex is to space your children two years apart, which means that the day will arrive when that issue is squared; GCSEs and A-levels will be happening at the same time. Traditionally, one of them (the “slacker”) will be working neurotically hard, while the other does nothing at all. It’s impossible to tell what’s going on here. Is the slacker doing secret work? You hope so, because the alternative is that they’ve sacrificed their life chances to make some obscure and universal point: “I and my sibling are not the same person; witness, in matters of learning French vocabulary, we are opposites.”

All regular priorities and hierarchies are completely destroyed at a time like this—whose turn it is to feed the cat, to use the bathroom, or to be a jerk. Normally, you’d base these decisions on who was under the most pressure, but now they’re both under intolerable pressure all the time. If you’d foreseen this, you’d have had a third child who could act as an emotional donor sibling, but most likely, you didn’t.

They’ll fight constantly. No one knows why, but everyone remembers the hot indignation. My sister and I had a massive row on the way to our exams. She was going to her A-level maths, and I was taking GCSE physics. She hit me in the face with a plastic bag. It didn’t hurt much—can you even “hit” someone with a plastic bag?—but I stormed off to get a different bus, which never arrived. So, she was on time, and I was late, but for the first 15 minutes of her timed conditions, teachers kept going up to her and asking where I was. I still tell this story 34 years later because, eventually, I arrived, and I got an A while she got a B. This is why you should never flap a plastic bag in someone’s face.

Naturally, having surveyed the damage in nearly every family I know, my thoughts turned back to my own genius. Someone then pointed out that from 2024, I’ll have an unbroken run of four solid years of pure summer misery. The correct spacing of children is to ensure that you can’t remember the prior exams by the time the next set comes around, which is about 15 years.





