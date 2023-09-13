Why Sadhguru Doesn’t Want People To Become Slave To Sexual Hormones

Sex is one of the most discussed topics in the world in today’s time. Some term it a sin while others call it sacred. Sadhguru, the founder and head of the Isha Foundation calls sex, a chemical change that happens with adolescence. For him, sex is a medium for reproduction and a pleasurable experience. “With time, we have made the reproductive aspect optional but the pleasure remains,” said Sadhguru as quoted on the Isha Foundation website. He advises that a person should be mentally focused on their priorities to make the sex drive less insistent. Human beings need to accept their sexuality as an essential part of their life.

Sadhguru feels that the biggest problem in today’s life is that religions and moral teachers have embedded the idea of sex as a sin. It is true that the more you try to deny something, the more that thing will find its place in your mind. Accept is a basic part of life which needs to be completed for reproduction. “You shouldn’t become mere puppets of the sexual hormones in your body,” said Sadhguru in an interview with the media on the topic Sex: Sacred or Sin.

He then reflects on the Western culture of identification in his article and says that people’s basic biology should not be thrashed. He calls the growth an amazing phenomenon of our body. We change a lot from our childhood to adolescence. From our thoughts to our needs, everything develops with time. This natural intelligence is worth much more than sexual hormones or drive. Sadhuguru differentiates between humans and animals on this feature only. Animals are slaves to their sexual hormones while humans are not.

“The human need for emotional and intellectual companionship is far stronger than the physician’s need,” said Sadhuguru. He feels sad for those humans who give up their natural intelligence over sexual drive. They are easily swayed by the online articles and movies. Hence, this leads to crimes.

Sadhguru asks people to cultivate a certain inner equilibrium in body and mind. It is important to acknowledge the sexual impulse and conduct accordingly.