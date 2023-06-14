Will PlayStation have Persona 3 Reload? – Destructoid

Persona 3 Reload: The Wait is Finally Over

Get ready for a treat, as Atlus has finally announced that the much-awaited Persona 3 Reload is coming to PlayStation, Steam, Xbox, and Windows platforms in early 2024. The announcement came after the game appeared on the official site with updated CERO ratings and trailer.

Persona 3 Reload is a complete remake of the highly popular 2006 PS2 classic, and its PC release will mark the first time the game will be available on the platform. The game’s newest trailers brought relief to many fans who had been waiting anxiously for confirmation of the game’s release on PlayStation and Steam platforms.

While many feared that the beloved franchise would not return, Persona 3 Reload’s release has put all doubts to rest. Fans of the franchise can now dive back into the world of Tartarus, along with their favorite characters, such as Mitsuru, Makoto, and Junpei.

However, there’s a catch. Persona 3 Reload will not offer any content from Persona 3 FES, the expanded edition, or Persona 3 Portable, which featured the popular female protagonist, also known in the community as “FemC”.

Despite omitting these in-game features, the remake is expected to attract a massive following, given the success of previous Persona games. So gear up, it’s time to hop back into the Dark Hour and embrace the excitement of Persona 3 Reload.