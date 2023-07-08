William Saliba earns more than top earners at Manchester United and Chelsea following new Arsenal deal

Arsenal football club has secured William Saliba’s future until 2027 by offering him a lucrative new contract worth £10 million annually. Reports reveal that the terms of the agreement do not include an option to extend or a release clause.

Prior to this new deal, Saliba was earning £2,080,000 per year on his previous contract, which was set to expire in the summer of 2024. However, with his latest contract, Saliba now becomes Arsenal’s fourth highest-paid player, with only Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Jesus earning more. In terms of annual earnings in the Premier League, Saliba currently ranks 28th, surpassing several stars from Chelsea and Manchester United. Let’s take a look at six players he is set to earn more than next season, as reported by Express Sport. Thiago Silva – £8,580,000 Despite being compared to Brazilian legend Thiago Silva during his loan spell in Ligue 1, Saliba is now set to earn more money than him. Silva recently extended his contract at Stamford Bridge for another season and earns £8,580,000 per year. Harry Maguire – £8,464,286 Saliba’s new deal also surpasses that of Red Devils captain Harry Maguire. However, it remains uncertain if Maguire will still be with Manchester United next season, as rumors suggest that manager Erik ten Hag is considering offloading him, along with Fred, Scott McTominay, and Jadon Sancho, to bolster the team’s summer budget of £120 million.

Kepa Arrizabalaga – £7,800,000 Saliba’s earnings will exceed those of Chelsea’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, by £2.2 million. Since joining the Blues in 2018, Kepa has failed to meet the high expectations placed upon him and is likely to be replaced in the upcoming summer transfer window if Mauricio Pochettino has his way. Luke Shaw – £7,800,000 Luke Shaw earns the same amount as Saliba but has had a more successful stint in recent years. When not sidelined by injuries, Shaw is widely regarded as England’s best left-back and has justified his £30 million price tag at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez – £6,240,000 Arsenal had shown interest in acquiring Lisandro Martinez from Ajax before he signed for Manchester United. However, the Gunners missed out on the talented Argentine defender due to financial disagreements. As a result, Arsenal opted to invest almost double the wages in Saliba instead. Mykhailo Mudryk – £5,200,000 In January, Mikel Arteta intended to make Mykhailo Mudryk his marquee signing, but Chelsea swooped in and secured the deal. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian, his maiden campaign in the Premier League has been disappointing. Perhaps Arsenal made the right decision in not pursuing him further, as Mudryk is one of the highest-earning players under 23 in the league.





