With Best Buy Upgrade Plus, You Can Pay for an Apple Watch Ultra over Three Years.

If you’re an Apple fan who wants to upgrade your devices without breaking the bank, you may want to consider Best Buy’s Upgrade Plus program. This program offers customers the option to pay off their iPad Pro or Apple Watch Ultra over an extended period of time, much like how Apple’s iPhone upgrade program allows users to “lease” iPhones.

However, there are a few differences to keep in mind. While Apple gives iPhone customers 24 months to pay off their device, Upgrade Plus stretches the payment period to 36 months. At the end of this period, customers can choose to upgrade to a newer model or return the device and leave the program. If you opt to keep the device, you can make the final payment in the 37th month and own it outright.

So, how much will you pay every month? For the $799 Apple Watch Ultra or the base 11-inch iPad Pro model, you’ll need to fork out $17.32 per month for three years. The final payment due in the 37th month will cost you $175.78 if you want to own the device. However, if you choose to upgrade, Best Buy will cover the last payment for you.

While these payments may seem affordable, there’s a catch: you need to qualify for a zero percent APR offer. If you don’t, you could be paying a maximum interest rate of 29.99 percent, depending on your creditworthiness. Plus, the program only covers the Wi-Fi-enabled version of the iPad Pro.

Nevertheless, there are advantages to the program as well. Best Buy will cover up to 24 months of AppleCare Plus for free if you’re a paying Totaltech member who purchases the tablet or rugged smartwatch through Upgrade Plus. If you’re not a Totaltech member, you can still finance the plan along with other Apple accessories through Upgrade Plus.

Upgrade Plus initially financed Macs only, but after its launch in collaboration with Apple last October, it extended to the latest models of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and the Mac Mini. So, if you want to upgrade your Apple devices while staying on a budget, this program may be worth considering.





