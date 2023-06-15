Worker unrest in China’s factory world fueled by plummeting exports

China is experiencing a significant spike in factory strikes, which have now reached a seven-year high, due to the economic fallout resulting from weak global demand. Many companies have been compelled to cut employees’ wages and close their plants as exports and factory output in China had significantly decreased last May, which has been attributed to the declining orders placed on Chinese-made goods by the struggling American and European markets. There are concerns that these strikes, concentrated in Guangdong Province and the Yangtze River Delta, will negatively impact consumer and business confidence and economic recovery. The China Labor Bulletin (CLB) believes that manufacturing orders and factory closures will continue, leading to even higher numbers of labor disputes, particularly in the areas of printed circuit board factories and garment and shoe exports. Many of these strikes involve female workers, as depicted by several verified social media videos, who have accused some employers of paying off law enforcement and cheating them out of their earnings. The senior China economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit has cautioned that job and salary cuts will not only be detrimental to growth, but could also become a significant source of instability, which could be problematic for the future of the incumbent Communist Party.





