Xavier Doherty Criticizes ‘Reckless’ England in England vs Australia Third Test, Day Three Highlights: Series Highlights, Results, Latest News

Former Australian spinner Xavier Doherty has expressed his disappointment with England’s aggressive playing style, labeling it as ineffective.

With the exception of captain Ben Stokes, England has struggled to achieve high scores in the first three Ashes Tests due to careless dismissals.

“I was excited about the concept of BazBall and England’s thrilling brand of cricket, but it has turned out to be a letdown,” he told SEN Tassie.

“It seems like an excuse for them to play recklessly without any accountability.

“England has shown moments of brilliance, but they often make foolish mistakes and brush them off as part of the game.”

Doherty also criticized the disgruntled English crowds, whom he believes are unfairly directing their frustration towards the Australians after the controversial stumping incident involving Jonny Bairstow during the second Test at Lord’s.

“It’s just another excuse for the English to accuse Australia of cheating… It’s like a mob mentality,” he stated.

“The cricket crowd there is behaving like a football crowd with their chants and abuse.

“They have this sense of being unaccountable, breaking the rules without consequences and then preaching about upholding the spirit of cricket to others.