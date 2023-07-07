Xbox Game Pass welcomes ‘Grand Theft Auto 5’ today

Grand Theft Auto 5 has made its way to Xbox Game Pass in July, offering players the chance to experience the epic story of Trevor, Michael, and Franklin once again. Whether you prefer streaming or installation, you can enjoy the game on your Xbox console starting today (July 6).

This marks the third time that Grand Theft Auto 5 has been included in the subscription service, showcasing its popularity among gamers. But that’s not all; Xbox Game Pass has also introduced Sword And Fairy: Together Forever, an action-RPG, and McPixel 3 as part of its ever-expanding library. And there’s more to come in July!

Mark your calendars for the upcoming additions to Xbox Game Pass: Common’hood and Insurgency: Sandstorm on July 11, Exoprimal on July 14, and finally, Techtonica and The Cave on July 18.

For gamers who own both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll be pleased to know that both versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 are available. The latest version of the game comes with impressive enhancements, including new graphics modes, 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, ray tracing, improved textures, and HDR options. Immerse yourself in the heart of the action with the advanced spatial sound featured in the upgraded Xbox Series X|S version.

It’s important to note that to play Grand Theft Auto Online on your console, you’ll need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Unfortunately, Grand Theft Auto 5 is not heading to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In other news, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, make sure to take advantage of the 20% discount on Exo One, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2 before they are removed from the library on July 15. This is your chance to add these expiring games to your personal collection forever.

