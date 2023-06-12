Xbox Game Studios Leader Hints at a Potential Xbox Showcase Later in the Year

The prospect of Microsoft planning another Xbox showcase later this year has been teased by Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who has also hinted that games not shown in the previous event may not necessarily be years away. During an interview with Giantbomb, Booty suggested that there are more upcoming events where these titles could be displayed, and that Microsoft has “turned the corner” regarding game releases, with games coming next year that haven’t been announced. Booty also briefly touched on The Initiative’s games, likely referring to Perfect Dark, and State of Decay 3. As he looked ahead to the next 18 months, Booty revealed that he had recently seen builds of all the games that Microsoft plans to release. Phil Spencer has also confirmed during the event that Starfield would run at 30FPS on both Xbox Series X and Series S.





