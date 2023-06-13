Xbox’s fate rests in 2024 for this generation’s success or failure.

The recent Xbox Games Showcase, featuring a host of exciting announcements, has left Xbox fans eagerly anticipating upcoming titles. However, despite revealing an impressive eight upcoming first-party games, concerns still remain. Microsoft’s first-party titles are set to outnumber Sony’s two to one, but six of the eight games may only be available in 2024 or beyond.

During the showcase, Microsoft shared details on eight first-party games, including Starfield and Forza Motorsport, which are both set to be released in 2023. But the other games like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Clockwork Revolution, Fable, and South of Midnight, have yet to receive a release date, or even a release window. This uncertainty is typical for many upcoming Xbox exclusives, with some like the Fable reboot having been announced in 2020 and still yet to be released.

Despite these concerns, the Xbox Series X and Series S are still set for a huge year if Microsoft can deliver on all fronts. If Microsoft can release two or three major first-party titles and receive pleasant surprises like Hi-Fi Rush in 2024, then the Xbox Series X may be a worthy rival to the PS5. But until then, only time will tell how many of these Xbox exclusives will actually make it to shelves.





