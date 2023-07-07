Zara Tindall Stuns in a £473 Dress for a Glamorous Evening with Husband Mike Tindall

Some fans were quick to notice that Zara and Mike Tindall were in attendance at Kensington Palace for an enchanting evening garden party. Zara exuded elegance in a stunning black midi dress by Rebecca Vallance. The After Hours One-Shoulder Midi Dress in black is currently available for £658 on Farfetch, but can also be purchased from Mytheresa for £473. The dress has been described as the perfect choice for an “elegant party” by the fashion website. Its exquisite design features the label’s signature bonded crêpe fabric and an asymmetrical ruffled neckline that gracefully rests on one shoulder.

The black dress was flawlessly paired with Aquazzura black heels, specifically the Forever Marilyn 85’ Black Suede Pumps. Zara also accessorized with a Jimmy Choo champagne coarse glitter Ellipse Clutch, adding a touch of silver sophistication to her ensemble. For jewelry, she opted for a pair of striking maxi pearl earrings and adorned her wrist with a discreet silver watch.

Fans expressed their adoration for Zara’s chic look on social media, showering her with compliments. Many admired her beauty and glamorous appearance. One Instagram user, @cadmanjones, enthusiastically commented, “She looks absolutely amazing in this dress!” Another individual praised Zara, stating that she looked “stunning.” @florence.pit shared their thoughts, saying, “I absolutely adore this look! It’s so stylish, and everything blends flawlessly. Above all, I admire the way she gazes at her husband.”





