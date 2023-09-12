Zeenat Aman burst into tears during Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot with Shashi Kapoor

One of the greatest highlights of Zeenat Aman’s stellar career is the 1978 film, Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The film saw the actress star alongside Shashi Kapoor. The veteran actress has now opened up about her experience from the sets.

Zeenat Aman took to social media to share a throwback photo along with an interesting anecdote from the filming of Satyam Shivam Sundaram’s song Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal. She revealed that the song’s narration left her apprehensive and she “burst into a flood of tears.”

Zeenat Aman wrote, “Giant mushrooms, pink clouds, billowing smoke, enormous flowers, sexy outfits, otherworldly props…this fantasy song sequence from Satyam Shivam Sundaram went the whole nine yards. I’d go as far as to call it something of a psychedelic trip!”

She continued, “My director Rajji was an aesthete to the core, and was known for working with some of the most beautiful performers from the south – the likes of Vyjayanthimala and Padmini. He also had a taste for classical dance, and had conceptualised this entire song with that in mind. But this was my first film under the RK banner, and I was not a classical dancer by any stretch of the imagination. When Rajji narrated the sequence to me, I burst into a flood of tears! I was convinced I would make a fool of myself and sink the entire film. Through hiccups and sobs I explained my predicament to him. Rajji laughed. ‘What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?’ he exclaimed.”

Zeenat Aman is all set to make her comeback to acting. The actress will star in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

