Canada travel experiences a surge, says PAL.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has pointed out that the recent easing of visa requirements for Filipinos travelling to Canada could increase ticket sales for long-haul flights. PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna says the “ease and convenience of travel that this new policy brings is a welcome development.”

The new rules apply to Filipinos who have previously held a Canadian visa or those who have a US non-immigrant visa. They can travel to Canada without a visa.

“This will further boost travel between the Philippines and Canada,” Villaluna added. PAL currently operates the Manila-Toronto route twice a week and runs daily flights between Manila and Vancouver.

PAL Holdings, the airline’s operator, has reported that net income for Q1 2021 attributable to equity holders had grown four times to P4.65 billion from P1.08 billion in the same period a year ago, thanks to a surge in passenger revenues that grew 119% to P37.62 billion. This increase owed, in part, to traffic from “revenge travel” – the phenomenon among people eager to travel again following COVID-19 restrictions.

The airline has restarted flights for both domestic and international destinations and recently inaugurated its non-stop Manila-Perth flights and reopened its routes to mainland China, which are popular tourist spots.





