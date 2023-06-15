Justin Roiland Remains Absent, New Casting Underway; Exciting Developments Ahead

Category: TV | Tags: Adult Swim, Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Preview, Rick and Morty

Exciting Rick and Morty updates are coming out of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, including news about Justin Roiland and the show’s upcoming seasons, 7 to 10.

We knew that Co-EP Steve Levy, voice actor Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen were going to discuss “Rick and Morty”: 10 Years of Intergalactic Adventures at the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. However, according to a recent interview with Levy and Ouweleen, we got some unexpected news. Levy teased that Season 7 has some “very cool things in stock” and Ouweleen confirmed that the new season will air this year. While Ouweleen wouldn’t confirm September, he did suggest that they like to keep the show’s return around the same time every year. Levy also shared that Season 8 is already written, portions of Season 9 were drawn before the WGA/AMPTP writers’ strike, and they’re beginning early planning for Season 10. But the most pressing question hanging over the show’s future is the status of Justin Roiland.







Back in March, Adult Swim, Squanch Games, Disney, and 20th TV Animation cut ties with Roiland over domestic violence charges against him. However, those charges were later dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The show’s fans have been wondering whether Roiland would return to his signature roles, but according to Ouweleen, he won’t. When asked by a reporter what would happen to the characters that Roiland voiced, he confirmed that Roiland will be replaced in dubbing, and Levy added that they’re still recruiting replacement voice actors.









Here are some highlights from the Premiere interview:

On Roiland’s Replacement, Voice Acting, and the Show’s Collaborative Effort

Ouweleen: “We feel that the characters will remain the same. Voices are obviously essential in an animated series, but in “Rick and Morty,” writing, character design, and other factors are also vital. I believe that the transition will go smoothly.”

Levy: “The writing quality has never been better, and all the screenwriters have stayed. I don’t think anyone will mind the new voices.”

Ouweleen: “Recasting is a unique situation, but it’s looking good. For “Rick and Morty,” we’ll do even better than previous recastings. It’ll be great.”

On the Show’s Response to Roiland’s Departure

Levy: “It was difficult to accept. We were shocked and disturbed by what happened. But we were positive and poured all our energy into the show, producing the best drawings, scripts, and animations yet. Dan Harmon has been involved every step of the way. He always has an eye on everything, and sometimes he asks us to rewrite entire scripts, but all in service of the show. He never left after Justin’s departure.”

Ouweleen: “There’s no guide on how to react to this. However, when a team works on a show, the show becomes more important than any one person. Season 7 is going to be pivotal, but I think we





